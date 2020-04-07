Private Health Group Faces Court Battle Over Administration

Law360, London (April 7, 2020, 2:40 PM BST) -- One of NMC Health’s biggest bank creditors will ask a London court on Thursday to forcibly place the private hospital company into administration so it can investigate alleged unauthorized financial conduct. The company, which is listed on the U.K. stock exchange, said Monday it will fight the High Court application made by Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank PJSC, which is one of NMC’s biggest lenders. A hearing has been set for Thursday. NMC Health — which is being investigated by the Financial Conduct Authority over disclosures about shares owned by its founder — said it is in talks with the bank and other creditors...

