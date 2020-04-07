Ocado Suit Against Co-Founder Over Rival Biz Goes Forward

Law360, London (April 7, 2020, 8:03 PM BST) -- Ocado faced off Tuesday with two former executives the online grocer has accused of unlawfully obtaining company data to launch a rival business, sparring over how much information the two sides must disclose before trial. Judge Marcus Smith narrowed several issues in what he called the "hard-fought" litigation Ocado Group PLC has brought against its co-founder Jonathan Faiman and his company Project Today Holdings Ltd. for misuse of confidential information. The judge deemed the original phrasing around discussions Faiman had with co-defendant Jonathan Hillary too "broad" and "unfocused." But he also signed off on an additional category for disclosure that could...

