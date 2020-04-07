NatWest Must Hand Over Docs In Nursing Home Swap Row

Law360, London (April 7, 2020, 5:15 PM BST) -- NatWest must hand over an official review of an interest rate swap sold to a nursing home after a London judge ruled Tuesday that the materials may be relevant at an upcoming trial over whether the financial product was improperly sold. James Pickering QC, sitting as a judge of the High Court, told the bank to disclose a Financial Conduct Authority review into complaints that the interest rate swap National Westminster Bank sold was unaffordable. NatWest was also forced to disclose a compliance manual its sales staff followed at the time, as well as expert evidence analyzing, among other issues, its business...

