Insurance Dispute Over £1.5M Fire Damage To Head To Trial

Law360, London (April 15, 2020, 5:16 PM BST) -- A kitchen designer's dispute with its broker after insurance failed to cover the disruption to its business from a warehouse fire in London that destroyed stock and manufacturing equipment will head to trial in December, a judge said in a recent order. Asselle Products Ltd. is suing insurance broker R.T. Waters Ltd. for losses the company says it incurred after its insurers refused to cover costs for business interruption after a fire ripped through its London warehouse causing £1.5 million ($1.9 million) in damage. The broker breached its duty by making a series of administrative errors and failures when arranging coverage,...

