Fund Witnesses Must Testify In Suit Over RBS Litigation Costs

Law360, London (April 7, 2020, 7:05 PM BST) -- Witnesses for a group of institutional investors trying to avoid paying legal costs associated with a £200 million ($260 million) settlement for Royal Bank of Scotland shareholders will be cross-examined when the case goes to trial in May, a London judge ruled Tuesday. High Court Judge Anthony Zacaroli said at a pre-trial hearing that lawyers for Manx Capital, part of a group of claimants who sued RBS over its 2008 rights issue, could cross-examine the investors' witnesses’ claims they were misled over the funding and insurance behind the class action lawsuit. The investors had argued that because the case is being...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS