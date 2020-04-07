Golding Capital Secures €710M For Latest Infrastructure Fund

Law360 (April 7, 2020, 10:33 AM EDT) -- Golding Capital Partners has wrapped up its latest fund after securing €710 million ($774 million) from limited partners, with plans to target infrastructure projects in Europe and North America in areas including energy, telecommunications and utilities. The fund, which is part of the Munich-based investment shop’s Golding Infrastructure 2018 investment program, closed on the final day of last month, according to a Tuesday statement. It received capital contributions from almost 70 total investors, including banks, insurance companies and pension funds based in German-speaking and other European countries. About 70% of Golding Capital’s existing investors re-upped for the new fund, which also...

