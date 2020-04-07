DC Circ. Sinks Challenge To EPA Emissions Policy Change

Law360 (April 7, 2020, 5:04 PM EDT) -- The Sierra Club can't challenge a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency guidance that allows an easier permit review process for projects that won't significantly increase air pollution because it's not a final agency action, the D.C. Circuit said Tuesday. The three-judge panel unanimously rejected the green group's lawsuit seeking to void the EPA's April 2018 memo on how new or modified projects that emit fine particulate matter or ground-level ozone must show compliance with the Clean Air Act's Prevention of Significant Deterioration, or PSD, permitting requirements. The judges cited the U.S. Supreme Court's 1997 ruling in Bennett v. Spear, which established a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS