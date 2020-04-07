COVID-19 Personal Injury Litigation Rules To Be Reviewed

Law360, London (April 7, 2020, 5:46 PM BST) -- Claimant lawyers and insurers said Tuesday they will carry out a review next week of an “unprecedented” set of temporary rules over personal injury litigation adopted following coronavirus-related disruption to courts. Thompsons Solicitors and the Association of British Insurers helped draw up the rules, which have since been adopted by 141 law firms and 17 insurers. The so-called Coronavirus Personal Injury Protocol was launched on March 24 and will last for four weeks. Insurers and lawyers will discuss the rules next Monday to decide whether that four-week period should be extended beyond April 20. The rules were adopted in the wake...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS