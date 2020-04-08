Tortilla Cos. Knock Venezuela's Bid To Nix $500M Award Fight

Law360 (April 8, 2020, 7:31 PM EDT) -- Subsidiaries of a Mexican tortilla manufacturer urged a D.C. federal judge not to toss their suit to enforce a more than $500 million arbitral award against Venezuela, saying the country is relying on a “selective and distorted reading” of the Federal Arbitration Act. Venezuela’s argument that opposition leader Juan Guaidó's interim government has been wrongly barred from challenging the award relies on a faulty interpretation of the FAA, the subsidiaries of manufacturer Gruma SAB de CV said in a Monday reply. The country alleges that parties can challenge the enforcement of an arbitral award in U.S. court on due process grounds,...

