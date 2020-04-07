Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Crematorium Accused Of 'Bait And Switch' Pricing In Florida

Law360 (April 7, 2020, 8:51 PM EDT) -- Leading funeral services provider Service Corp. International stands accused of pulling a "bait and switch" in its marketing of prepaid cremation services to Florida residents to get around state consumer protections and direct more cash into its pockets, according to a proposed class action suit filed Tuesday.

In a 36-page complaint filed in federal court in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, resident Nancy Taylor says that SCI has violated Florida's Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act and unjustly enriched itself by manipulating the prices it charges when packaging so-called "preneed cremation services" with related merchandise to decrease the amount it places into a...

