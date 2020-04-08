Judge Balks At Hemp-Drying IP Default, Citing Lack Of Nexus

Law360 (April 8, 2020, 11:08 AM EDT) -- A Colorado federal judge on Monday yanked a default judgment in a patent suit over cannabis-drying technology, saying that while the alleged infringer's lack of response to the suit could be deemed an admission, the patent holder's failure to link the company to Colorado dooms the suit. U.S. District Judge Philip A. Brimmer held in an order filed Monday that, despite a clerk’s March 10 order granting Texas-based Preservation Sciences Inc. a default judgment after Wyoming-based cannabis business Cannaholdco Inc. failed to respond to PSI’s trade secrets lawsuit, the court could not sign off on the default judgment because PSI had...

