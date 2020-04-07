Steel Cos. Ask High Court To Uphold Mill Cleanup Ruling

Law360 (April 7, 2020, 5:02 PM EDT) -- Two steel companies urged the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday not to review a Seventh Circuit decision forcing Joslyn Manufacturing Co. LLC to pay for the bulk of the cleanup efforts at an Indiana steel mill site it once owned, saying the court correctly found that their claims were timely. Valbruna Slater Steel Corp. and Fort Wayne Steel Corp. said lower courts rightly rejected Joslyn’s assertion that their claims were time-barred. Joslyn has said an intervening owner's efforts to partially clean up a small portion of the site in the 1980s and 1990s constituted a "remedial" action under the Comprehensive Environmental...

