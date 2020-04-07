Calif. Justices Open To Cities Seeking Statewide UCL Relief

Law360 (April 7, 2020, 10:29 PM EDT) -- Two California Supreme Court justices appeared open Tuesday to allowing city and county prosecutors to seek statewide relief for Unfair Competition Law violations, even if the conduct occurs outside their jurisdiction, with one justice saying local prosecutions have not gone “amok” so far and another saying such prosecutions protect consumers. The justices’ comments came during a hearing in San Francisco on an appeal in a pay-for-delay lawsuit filed by Orange County District Attorney Tony Rackauckas against Teva, Abbvie and other pharmaceutical companies over claims they conspired to delay generic competition for cholesterol medication Niaspan. The appeal challenges a lower court’s finding...

