Sun Pharma Must Face Celgene’s Suit Over Generic Revlimid

Law360 (April 7, 2020, 8:29 PM EDT) -- Sun Pharma can't get out of Celgene's suit over a proposed generic version of the blockbuster cancer medication Revlimid, even though the patents in question aren't listed in the FDA's Orange Book, a New Jersey judge ruled Monday. U.S. District Judge Susan D. Wigenton found that several Federal Circuit rulings in the past decade allow the court to rule on the patent claims that Celgene Corp. leveled on behalf of Revlimid, rejecting the generic-drug maker's argument that "black letter law" dictates that the court could only hear infringement claims over abbreviated new drug applications related to patents that were listed in...

