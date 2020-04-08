Fed Circ. Says Pa. Property Owners' Takings Claim Is Too Late

Law360 (April 8, 2020, 6:55 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit said that current and former owners of a Pennsylvania property that was contaminated from long-ago industrial operations waited too long to bring a takings claim against the federal government over alleged uncompensated damage caused by its conduct. A unanimous panel on Tuesday affirmed a lower court that said the latest the takings claim could have accrued was in 2011 — the time when site remediation was finished up — and that the six-year limitations period prevented the $20 million suit filed in 2018 from moving forward. The site’s former owner Frazer/Exton Development LP, along with Whiteland Holdings LP...

