Pentax Reaches $43M DOJ Deal Resolving Scopes Charges

Law360 (April 7, 2020, 10:06 PM EDT) -- Pentax Medical Co. will pay $43 million to resolve criminal charges after admitting it shipped endoscopes without U.S. Food and Drug Administration-cleared cleaning instructions and failed to file timely reports on two infections associated with the endoscopes, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday. Pentax was criminally charged Tuesday in Newark federal court with distributing misbranded medical devices in interstate commerce in violation of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act. The charges stem from a purposeful decision to send outdated cleaning instructions for the devices, the DOJ said. The company is entering a three-year deferred prosecution agreement that will allow...

