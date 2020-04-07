10th Circ. Upholds IRS Summonses For Marijuana Co.'s Info

Law360 (April 7, 2020, 5:16 PM EDT) -- The IRS was justified in seeking the financial information of a Denver marijuana dispensary from the Colorado Department of Revenue, the Tenth Circuit said Tuesday in upholding the agency’s summonses. In a published opinion, the three-judge panel found that the Internal Revenue Service satisfied proper requirements to seek relevant business information from Standing Akimbo LLC, a medical marijuana dispensary, in an audit to determine whether the company had improperly claimed business expense deductions. The panel upheld a lower court’s decision dismissing the suit and allowing the summonses seeking information on the company’s licensing, sales and plants to proceed. The dispensary and its owners...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS