China Ends US' Four-Decade Global Patent App Reign

Law360 (April 7, 2020, 7:45 PM EDT) -- More international patent applications originated in China last year than in any other country, marking the first time since the World Intellectual Property Organization launched its Patent Cooperation Treaty system in 1978 that the United States hasn't topped the list, the WIPO said Tuesday. With 58,990 applications coming out of the country in 2019, China edged out the U.S., which was the source of 57,840 applications, ending the four-decade sweep, the United Nations agency said in its annual release. "China's rapid growth to become the top filer of international patent applications via WIPO underlines a long-term shift in the locus of...

