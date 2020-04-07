DC Circ. Nixes Md. County's Bid For Air Service Subsidies

Law360 (April 7, 2020, 6:04 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Tuesday rejected a Maryland county's bid to snag federal subsidies for flights at Hagerstown Regional Airport, saying the U.S. Department of Transportation properly refused to give it another pass for failing to meet the minimum requirements year after year. A three-judge panel denied a petition for review from the Hagerstown Regional Airport and the Board of County Commissioners of Washington County, Maryland, challenging the DOT's refusal to grant them another waiver from minimum eligibility requirements for the essential air service program, which subsidizes flights for rural or underserved airports. To qualify for EAS subsidies, a community must...

