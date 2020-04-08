SEC Unit Highlights 4 Key 'Best Interest' Exam Focus Areas

Law360 (April 8, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's exam unit has issued two alerts about initial compliance examinations for Regulation Best Interest and Form CRS, saying its staffers will focus on whether broker-dealers have made a “good faith effort” to comply with the new measures. The SEC’s Office of Compliance Inspections and Examinations, or OCIE, said in the risk alerts issued Tuesday that the initial examinations, set to begin after the June 30 compliance deadline, will look to see if the firms' policies and procedures are “reasonably designed” to comply with Reg BI and if they have made reasonable progress in implementing them....

