7th Circ. Says Parts Maker's Trade Dress Is Invalid

Law360 (April 7, 2020, 7:44 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit said Tuesday that a lower court rightly threw out a machine parts manufacturer’s accusation that a rival infringed its trade dress in the sale of conveyor belt fasteners because the trade dress at issue is purely functional. Upholding a lower court’s decision to grant summary judgment to Conveyor Accessories Inc., a Seventh Circuit panel said Flexible Steel Lacing Co. discloses the practical benefits of its fasteners’ product design in its utility patent, and has acknowledged the same benefits in marketing materials and statements to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. When a product feature is functional, it is...

