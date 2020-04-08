Sneaker Retailer Urges 4th Circ. To Maintain Nike Ad Ban

Law360 (April 8, 2020, 6:23 PM EDT) -- Retail chain Fleet Feet is urging the Fourth Circuit to uphold a ruling that forced Nike to drop the slogan "Sport Changes Everything," calling the sneaker giant's First Amendment defense "a red herring." Nike has argued that a federal judge's December injunction pulling the advertisements was an improper "restraint on speech," but Fleet Feet said the invocation of free speech made little sense. "After never raising any free speech arguments in its preliminary injunction briefing, Nike now claims the district court's injunction threatens its First Amendment rights," the retailer wrote in a Monday brief. "This is a red herring." Fleet Feet,...

