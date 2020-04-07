AmeriHealth Workers' $4.3M FLSA Overtime Deal Gets OK'd

Law360 (April 7, 2020, 10:25 PM EDT) -- More than 300 clinical care review workers for AmeriHealth Caritas Services LLC secured approval from a federal judge Tuesday to finalize their $4.25 million settlement resolving a collective action alleging they were denied overtime wages after being improperly classified as overtime-exempt. U.S. District Judge Gerald J. Pappert granted the parties' motion for final approval of the deal initially reached in November between 374 clinical care reviewers and the Philadelphia-based health insurance agency to end the Fair Labor Standards Act suit. Attorneys for the class will scoop up $65,000 from the deal. Workers Ann Wood and Michaelene Barker claimed the company inaccurately classified them...

