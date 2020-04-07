Robinhood Users Add Gross Negligence Claim To Outage Suit

Law360 (April 7, 2020, 9:34 PM EDT) -- A proposed class action against trading app Robinhood added additional causes of action in an amended complaint filed Tuesday, adding gross negligence and negligent misrepresentation claims in a case brought after users were locked out of their accounts in early March. Robinhood user Travis Taaffe, who has now been joined by California resident and fellow Robinhood user Jared Ward, filed an amended complaint in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida, about one month after Taaffe first brought suit against Robinhood on March 4 following system outages that saw users locked out of their trading accounts. Of note...

