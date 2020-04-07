Native American Worker Says She Was Fired On FMLA Leave

Law360 (April 7, 2020, 10:09 PM EDT) -- A Native American woman who says her co-workers called her a "witch" for burning sage at the office sued Lincare Holdings Inc. on Sunday, claiming the respiratory therapy services provider retaliated against her for making complaints about discrimination by firing her while she was on leave caring for a sick child. In her suit filed in Pinellas County, Florida, Jennifer Modlin says she was fired in January 2019 while on leave taking care of her two-year-old child after a surgery. The firing occurred not long after Modlin had met with the head of the company's human resources department to discuss discrimination...

