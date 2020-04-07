Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Cahill Gordon Suspends 2020 Summer Associate Program

By Emma Cueto

Law360 (April 7, 2020, 10:14 PM EDT) -- Cahill Gordon & Reindel LLP has decided to suspend its summer associate program for 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the firm announced Tuesday though it says it will pay the associates who had been selected and will offer them full-time positions after graduation.

The New York-based firm said in a statement that it has alerted the students planning to participate in the program of the change, and given them the option of participating in the firm's pro bono program.

The firm said it took this step now both because of the shelter-in-place orders in effect due to COVID-19 and because associates had expressed concern about being able to secure housing in New York City for the summer. All summer associates work at the New York office, according to the firm.

"We wanted to give them peace of mind that the firm is supporting them in this difficult moment," Cahill Gordon said in a statement.

As of Tuesday, New York City had more than 70,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and all nonessential businesses in the state had been ordered to close. The governor has extended the statewide closures and emergency measures through April 28.

If conditions change and the firm is able to host an in-person program safely, the firm added, it will find a way to do so.

Cahill Gordon is the latest of several firms to make changes to its plans for summer associates. Some firms like Boies Schiller Flexner LLP have said that the program will go forward with associates working remotely. Others, like Cooley LLP, Vinson & Elkins LLP, DLA Piper and Sidley Austin LLP, have deferred start dates to June 1 or later, shortening their programs.

Despite Cahill Gordon's move to suspend the summer associate program, the firm has also assured associates that it has no plans to furlough attorneys or reduce salaries.

--Editing by Alanna Weissman.

