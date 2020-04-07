Huckabee Among Beach Owners Challenging COVID-19 Ban

Law360 (April 7, 2020, 9:52 PM EDT) -- A group of property owners, including former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, has asked a Florida federal court to throw out a Walton County ordinance that bars them from using private beaches because of the COVID-19 pandemic, saying it conflicts with the governor’s orders and violates their constitutional rights. In a complaint filed Monday in Pensacola, the property owners asked the court to declare that that restrictions the Walton County Board of County Commissioners imposed April 2 that make it unlawful for any person to enter the county’s beaches are invalid and to enjoin local officials from enforcing them. “The amended ordinance...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS