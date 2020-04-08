Sweatshirts, Dogs, Babies: BigLaw Loosens Up On Video Chat

Law360 (April 8, 2020, 10:21 AM EDT) -- Heather Heartfield’s first day at Jackson Walker LLP was her ninth day in quarantine. She was vacationing in Morocco when the nation abruptly shut its borders and locked down its businesses last month as the coronavirus swept the globe. Heartfield and thousands of other tourists were trapped. A middle-of-the-night email from the U.S. Department of State told her that her only chance to escape the country would be a flight out of Marrakesh after sunrise. After stops in London and Dallas, she made it home to Houston, where she could begin her strict, 14-day quarantine. Heartfield's training and meetings over video...

