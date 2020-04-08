Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

9th Circ. Upholds Two Montana Forest Projects

Law360 (April 8, 2020, 3:44 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Tuesday upheld two separate Montana land use decisions made by the U.S. Forest Service, a loss for environmentalists who had challenged the actions.

In one case, a three-judge panel found that the Forest Service's Moose Creek Vegetation Project, a forest management project on 2,200 acres of woods in the Little Belt Mountains that is aimed at thinning an area affected by insects and disease, does not violate the Healthy Forests Restoration Act and can move forward.

The Native Ecosystems Council had argued the project should not qualify for a categorical exclusion that exempts it from National Environmental...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!