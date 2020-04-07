King & Spalding's Bid To Seal Rates Is 'Untoward,' Judge Says

Law360 (April 7, 2020, 9:35 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge said Tuesday that there is something "untoward" about King & Spalding LLP requesting to seal information about its rates while seeking attorney fees in the form of public dollars, following the firm's win in a Freedom of Information Act dispute with the federal government. U.S. District Judge Amit P. Mehta rejected the firm's attempt to seal billing rates of current and former King & Spalding employees who helped force the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the U.S. Department of Justice to turn over FOIA-requested information about an investigation into medical implant manufacturer Abiomed....

