Trade Court Won't Hike Duties On Chinese Chlorine

Law360 (April 7, 2020, 6:41 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade on Tuesday declined to raise countervailing duties on chlorine exported from China even though the Chinese government failed to fully cooperate with the U.S. Department of Commerce’s CVD investigation. A trio of U.S. chlorine producers — Bio-Lab Inc., Clearon Corp. and Occidental Chemical Corp. — argued that Commerce let a pair of Chinese companies off too easily by assigning them low duty rates even after deciding to use adverse facts available, or AFA, which is used when parties on the receiving end of duty complaints do not cooperate. CIT Judge Richard K. Eaton ruled that even...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS