Fed. Circ. Weighs If Alice Nixes $2M Engine Washing IP Win

Law360 (April 7, 2020, 7:44 PM EDT) -- Certified Aviation Services found a seemingly sympathetic ear at the Federal Circuit Tuesday for its argument that an EcoServices LLC jet engine-washing patent it was found to infringe is abstract under Alice, and so a jury’s $2 million infringement judgment can’t stand. CAS’ patent-eligibility argument rests on a theory that under the district court’s construction of a key term in the patent, which covers an automated high-pressure water washing system for aircraft engines, the claims are ineligible under the U.S. Supreme Court's Alice decision for reciting the abstract idea of controlling an engine washing unit with a keypad and computer....

