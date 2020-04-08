GAO Says Software Co. Too Late To Protest IRS Contract

Law360 (April 8, 2020, 9:42 PM EDT) -- A Virginia-based software company can't protest the IRS' decision to choose a competitor for a database management contract after the U.S. Government Accountability Office said it had missed its deadline to do so. The GAO said that Appian Corp. had waited too long — until after the Internal Revenue Service's request for quotations had already closed — to lodge its protest, which alleged that the revenue agency had loosened its cybersecurity requirements so it could pick Appian's competitor, immixTechnology Inc., instead. According to the GAO's decision, which was issued in March and recently unsealed, the government had initially said that vendors would have...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS