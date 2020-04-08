LasikPlus Can't Shake Claims Gifts Prompted Good Reviews

Law360 (April 8, 2020, 12:40 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge refused Wednesday to dismiss a suit accusing LasikPlus of scheming to grab market share from other refractive eye surgery providers by handing out free gifts in exchange for positive online reviews, but he expressed reservations about the strength of the competitors’ claims. In a telephonic hearing, U.S. District Judge Raag Singhal said LasikPlus’ competitors who brought the suit had pled enough to make it past the motion-to-dismiss stage, but added that he does not think this case is as strong as some others in which free products were handed out in exchange for positive reviews. “I’m going...

