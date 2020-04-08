Okla. Wants To Enforce PBM Law Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Law360 (April 8, 2020, 5:38 PM EDT) -- The Oklahoma Insurance Department has told a federal judge that it plans to withdraw from an agreement that tabled the enforcement of a state law regulating pharmacy benefit managers during a legal challenge, saying the coronavirus pandemic changed the situation. The agency in its motion Tuesday asked the court to lift the stay in the Pharmaceutical Care Management Association’s suit claiming that H.B. 2632, the Patient's Right to Pharmacy Choice Act, was preempted by the Employee Retirement Income Security Act and Medicare Part D. If the stay is lifted, the state Insurance Department will wait at least 21 days before enforcing...

