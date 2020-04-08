Cooley-Led BioPharma Raises $96M In IPO At Top Of Range

Law360 (April 8, 2020, 4:51 PM EDT) -- Clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company Keros Therapeutics Inc. started trading shares Wednesday after raising $96 million in a Cooley LLP-steered initial public offering that priced at the top of its expected range. Keros Therapeutics priced its 6 million shares at $16 apiece, the high end of its expected range of $14 to $16. The Massachusetts-based company was also able to bring in more funds than originally planned by upsizing the number of shares on offer from 5 million to 6 million. Keros is trading on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol KROS, where its shares opened at $20.85 on Wednesday. The company could...

