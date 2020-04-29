Time To Prepare For New US-UK Data Sharing Rules

Law360 (April 29, 2020, 5:34 PM EDT) -- The U.S. and the U.K. have made a historic move in entering into the U.S.-U.K. Bilateral Data Access Agreement. As noted in early February by the head of the Criminal Division of the U.S. Department of Justice, the bilateral agreement reflects law enforcement efforts "to develop mechanisms to address the fact that evidence today is often located overseas."[1] This landmark agreement, expected to take effect in July, will allow both countries to access electronic data for the purpose of aiding criminal investigations. Despite initial questions regarding the potential impact on individuals' privacy in the U.K. and U.S., the bilateral agreement seeks...

