Amber Heard Can Testify Privately In Johnny Depp's Libel Trial

Law360, London (April 8, 2020, 5:54 PM BST) -- A "very short" segment of Johnny Depp's libel trial against the publishers of The Sun newspaper will be held in private to allow the actor's ex-wife Amber Heard to testify about allegations of abuse out of the public eye, a London judge ruled Wednesday. High Court Judge Andrew Nicols said that Heard could deliver a part of her testimony behind closed doors after lawyers for the American actress said she was “terrified” of an online backlash. The press and public will also be barred from attending or reviewing part of actress’ written statements in connection with the testimony, which lawyers for...

