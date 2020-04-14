TCL Drops Validity Challenge In Philips Phone Patent Suit

Law360, London (April 14, 2020, 10:35 PM BST) -- Chinese electronics giant TCL has agreed to drop its counterclaims that two Philips European mobile phone patents are invalid in the Dutch company's patent infringement suit. The confidential partial deal reached between the parties is the latest twist in the High Court litigation filed by Koninklijke Philips NV against TCL Corp. and its subsidiaries alleging the Huizhou city-headquartered electronics company is unlawfully using Philips' patented technology. According to an April 7 consent order from Judge Christopher Nugee, TCL had counterclaimed in an amended defense filed in July that the two patents at issue — European Patent Nos. 1,440,525 and 1,623,511 —...

