Ex-RBS Manager Loses Legal Fee Challenge In Tax Suit

Law360, London (April 9, 2020, 4:39 PM BST) -- A former Royal Bank of Scotland manager has lost his fight over the legal fees he owes Fieldfisher LLP for his now-settled £14 million ($17.3 million) lawsuit against a financial adviser over tax advice, after a judge ruled that the appeal has no chance of success. Jason Edinburgh, who managed the international banking and markets desk at Royal Bank of Scotland PLC, had sought to appeal a master’s decision in cost assessment proceedings from his civil claim against Greystone Financial Services. The U.K.-based company had advised him from 2007 on the tax implications of investing in several movie projects, and the former banker...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS