Ex-Cosby DA Joins Saltz Mongeluzzi's New Sex Crimes Unit

Law360 (April 8, 2020, 7:44 PM EDT) -- A former Philadelphia-area prosecutor who helped send Bill Cosby to prison on sexual assault charges two years ago has joined Saltz Mongeluzzi Barrett & Bendesky PC to lead a new practice group dedicated to representing victims of sex crimes and harassment in civil cases. Kristen M. Gibbons Feden joins Philadelphia-based Saltz Mongeluzzi after 2½ years as an associate at Stradley Ronon Stevens & Young LLP, where she represented institutions in investigating and responding to misconduct allegations. Prior to that, Feden spent five years prosecuting sex crimes and elder abuse cases in the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office. In an interview with...

