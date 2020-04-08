Fried Frank Helps StepStone Nab $2.1B For Secondaries Fund

Law360 (April 8, 2020, 10:40 AM EDT) -- StepStone Group LP, advised by Fried Frank, has clinched its fourth secondaries-focused fund after securing $2.1 billion from investors, with plans to target segments of the secondaries market it believes are likely to result in strong returns, the private equity firm said Wednesday. The firm collected the capital and held a final closing for the fund, called StepStone Secondary Opportunities Fund IV, prior to the market disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic, according to a statement. The fund surpassed its original target of $1.25 billion, nabbing investments from both new and existing limited partners. The investor base includes sovereign wealth funds,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS