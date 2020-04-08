EQT Unit Says Virus Losses Nix $900M Metlifecare Acquisition

Law360 (April 8, 2020, 7:42 PM EDT) -- An EQT unit is looking to pull out of its NZ$1.5 billion ($900 million) takeover deal for Metlifecare over "material adverse changes" caused by COVID-19, but the New Zealand retirement community operator said Wednesday it's not convinced the move is lawful. Asia Pacific Village Group Ltd., which is owned by an EQT infrastructure fund, intends to terminate its acquisition agreement with Metlifecare Ltd. in roughly 10 business days, New Zealand-based Metlifecare said. The group's decision, announced late Tuesday, cited diminished profit projections and asset value caused by COVID-19. "APVG is permitted to terminate the [scheme of arrangement] due to the negative...

