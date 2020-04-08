Dentist Sues Cincinnati Insurance Over Pandemic Coverage

Law360 (April 8, 2020, 2:26 PM EDT) -- A dental clinic is urging an Illinois federal court to declare that Cincinnati Insurance Co. owes it coverage over the loss of business due to the COVID-19 epidemic, saying the insurer is more interested in shielding itself from economic fallout than in living up to its policies. In a complaint filed Monday, Sandy Point Dental PC said that after the state governor ordered all non-essential businesses closed, Cincinnati wrongfully denied its coverage claim on the grounds that the COVID-19 epidemic didn’t constitute physical damage that would trigger the work interruption policy. “If defendants had wanted to exclude pandemic-related losses under the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS