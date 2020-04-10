O'Melveny Picks Up Private Equity Partner From Ropes & Gray

Law360 (April 10, 2020, 7:49 PM EDT) -- O'Melveny & Myers LLP has snagged a highly respected private equity partner from Ropes & Gray LLP for its San Francisco office, the firm announced this week. C. Todd Boes, who brings impressive experience advising major private equity sponsors on mergers and acquisitions, joined O'Melveny as a corporate partner, according to a firm statement issued Wednesday. Boes also focuses on leveraged buyouts and other direct investments, working with major private equity sponsors like Genstar Capital LLC and BV Investment Partners, O'Melveny said. And he provides general corporate counseling for private equity portfolio companies. O'Melveny Chair Bradley J. Butwin said in a...

