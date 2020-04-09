Chubb Gets Partial Win In Foreign Student Insurance Fight

Law360, London (April 9, 2020, 8:18 PM BST) -- An Irish appeals court has delivered a partial win for Chubb in its battle with an insurance regulator over health policies sold to students from outside of Europe, allowing an appeal on statutory grounds but dismissing a judicial review. The Court of Appeal in Ireland ruled Wednesday that the Health Insurance Authority’s enforcement action against Chubb European Group SE in March 2017 was “bad in law” as it failed to properly set out a breach under the Health Insurance Act 1994. The HIA, which is a regulator for Ireland’s private health insurance market, had sought to bar the insurer from selling...

