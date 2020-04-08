Investors Say Atty Helped Vape Co. Hide Fraud Allegations

Law360 (April 8, 2020, 10:29 PM EDT) -- A pair of investors in what was supposed to be a national vape shop franchise sued the business and its attorney in Florida federal court Tuesday, claiming the lawyer helped the franchiser hide allegations of fraud levied in several lawsuits from potential backers. Walter and Monica Hinton alleged that they were duped into investing over $1.5 million with VaporFi Franchising, in the hopes of setting up a number of brick-and-mortar vape retail locations. The Hintons claim they would not have gone through with the 2016 investment had the defendants disclosed a history of alleged deceptive practices. The defendants include VaporFi, its owner,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS