Investors Say Atty Helped Vape Co. Hide Fraud Allegations

Law360 (April 8, 2020, 10:29 PM EDT) -- A pair of investors in what was supposed to be a national vape shop franchise sued the business and its attorney in Florida federal court Tuesday, claiming the lawyer helped the franchiser hide allegations of fraud levied in several lawsuits from potential backers.

Walter and Monica Hinton alleged that they were duped into investing over $1.5 million with VaporFi Franchising, in the hopes of setting up a number of brick-and-mortar vape retail locations. The Hintons claim they would not have gone through with the 2016 investment had the defendants disclosed a history of alleged deceptive practices. 

The defendants include VaporFi, its owner,...

