Rite Aid To Pay $4.8M To Settle DOJ Cold Medicine Claims

Law360 (April 8, 2020, 9:11 PM EDT) -- Rite Aid Corp. agreed to pay a $4.75 million penalty to resolve claims that its employees violated federal drug law by incorrectly recording information about customers who bought cold medicines containing pseudoephedrine, which can be used to illegally manufacture methamphetamines, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday. Federal prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York alleged that employees at Rite Aid, which has more than 2,000 pharmacies in 18 states, recorded false or incomplete information about customers who bought cough and cold medicines containing pseudoephedrine — a requirement by the Controlled Substances Act to prevent...

