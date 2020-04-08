Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fed. Circ. Rules BASF's Polymer Patent Row Wrongly Axed

Law360 (April 8, 2020, 6:58 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Wednesday reversed a Georgia federal court’s decision invalidating BASF Corp.’s polymer patent claims asserted against SNF Holding Co., Flopam Inc. and Chemtall Inc., saying the lower court got the legal standard for the patent’s validity wrong.

In a precedential opinion, the appellate panel reversed a Georgia federal judge’s decision granting summary judgment in favor of SNF and the other defendants, finding that there are genuine issues of fact about whether there was prior public knowledge and use of BASF’s patented invention of an improved process for preparing high-molecular-weight polymers.

The polymers created under BASF’s patented process are...

