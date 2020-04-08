Fed. Circ. Overturns Ruling On Color Packaging Trade Dress

Law360 (April 8, 2020, 8:37 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit issued a precedential ruling Wednesday about when colors can be protected under trademark law, overturning a decision that the appeals court said had exaggerated the restrictions on such trademarks. The appeals court’s decision vacated a ruling by the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board, issued in 2018, that said an industrial toolmaker called Forney Industries Inc. was not allowed to register a black, yellow and red design as trade dress. That earlier refusal was rooted in U.S. Supreme Court rulings restricting when trade dress and colors can be considered “inherently distinctive” trademarks, but the Federal Circuit said Wednesday that...

